Live Now: Arlington Update on Fatal Shooting; Officer Fired, Police Union Says

Body camera video to be released Friday afternoon, police say

Coming Up: Arlington police are expected to release body camera video of the incident during a news conference at 3 p.m. Video will play in the player above.

One of the Arlington officers involved in the fatal shooting on Wednesday was fired Friday morning, according to the Arlington Police Association.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon just south of Pioneer Parkway near Collins following a slow-speed chase.

Police said 40-year-old Jesse Joseph Fischer was fatally shot by Arlington police after officers, who were out of their vehicles, said he drove a vehicle toward them.

The Arlington Police Association and CLEAT are calling for the officer to be reinstated.

"I call on the department to reverse this hasty decision today and immediately reinstate this officer," said Officer J.P. Mason, President of the Arlington Police Association.

The Arlington Police Department has not announced the officer's termination. Officials with the department are expected to release the officer's body cam video at 3 p.m. in a news conference that can be watched live at the top of this story.

