Arlington NAACP, Lamar Alumni to Challenge the Arlington ISD Head Coach Hiring System

The Arlington NAACP, a contingent of Arlington Lamar High School Alumni, and former football players will hold a news conference Monday afternoon challenge the Arlington Independent School District's 'Good Ol' Boy' system of recruiting, selecting, and hiring of educators and coaches, the Arlington NAACP said.

The Arlington NAACP said the process to fill the head football coaching position for the Lamar High School program shone a spotlight on an issue that has been present for the past decade.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Arlington NAACP, the organization received complaints from qualified applicants who were passed over when they applied for educator openings.

Most recently, the Arlington ISD community expressed its displeasure with the selection process for the head football coach at Lamar High School, the Arlington NAACP said.

The Arlington NAACP said Arlington ISD administrators met with the organization once and refused to meet again.

At the news conference, the Arlington NAACP said it will call for the school district to restart the search process for the Lamar head football coaching position and implement processes that ensure qualified candidates for all AISD positions have an opportunity to compete on a level playing field.

The press conference will take place at Lamar High School, located at 1400 West Lamar Boulevard, at 3:45 p.m.