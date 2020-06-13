Arlington NAACP Branches Hold Rally, March for Change and Justice

At Levitt Pavilion in Arlington, a group of several dozen rallied and marched for change and justice.

The rally was organized by the Arlington NAACP and the University of Texas at Arlington NAACP branches calling for changes and solutions to "eradicate systemic racism and bias in the district attorney’s office, local policing and every at level of government," according to organizers.

Calvin Davis of Arlington said Saturday was his first time attending a rally, but it will not be his last.

“I want to support the movement for Black Lives Matter. I never thought we would be back to the point of marching and protesting and defending our rights as African Americans,” Davis said. “I love the fact that everybody out here is not just African American. This is not just an African American issue. This is an issue worldwide. This is a people issue.”

At the rally, speakers led chants including the names of Jordan Edwards, Christian Taylor, and Sandra Bland.

Two of speakers also included the family of Margarita Brooks, who was shot and killed by an Arlington police officer in August 2019. Her brother, Ben Brooks, said he believed his little sister’s shooting death was not racially motivated, but does believe it was due to poor training.

Brooks recalled the day his family received the phone call.

“Your mom has to breathe between cries and in the gap of silence for a breath of air,” he told the crowd. “You hear the voice on the other end of the phone. Your little sister is dead.”

With signs in hand and as one, the group marched to the Arlington Police Department. On their way, the group chanted “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace."

“It’s time to do better,” one speaker said, once they reached the police station.

In response to the rally Saturday, a spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department acknowledged “citizens have been expressing their First Amendment rights over the past two weeks through a variety of marches, demonstrations, and community forums."

The department added it was aware of the event and “welcome people to share their viewpoints in a peaceful manner."