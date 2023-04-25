Arlington: Mural Depicting Infamous Rougned Odor Punch ‘Not Allowed' Under Code

It depicts an infamous moment in Texas Rangers baseball history, but now there is talk that a mural outside an Arlington taco shop may have to come down.

Gilberto’s Taco Shop on Arlington’s Park Row is still not open. But already, the restaurant is creating buzz.

Owner Jose Ruiz said he always knew he wanted something iconic on the outside as he prepared to open his second location, so he commissioned DFW artist Juan Velazquez to paint a mural.

Earlier this year Velazquez painted the infamous right hook delivered by Texas Ranger Rougned Odor to Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista during a May 2016 game.

“This represents Arlington,” Ruiz said. “The mural represents Arlington. I love it.”

Yet, a different, unsuspecting blow came Monday. The restaurant owner learned through the permitting process the city of Arlington may have an issue with the mural.

“We can’t take down the mural,” Ruiz said. “How are we going to take something so nice down?”

Muralist Juan Velazquez posted about the issue on social media and it drew a quick reaction.

NBC 5 reached out to the City of Arlington and was told wall murals are not currently allowed in that part of the city, but the city had no immediate plans to take action and would seek feedback from the city council.

"The City of Arlington’s Planning and Development Services Department is working with the owner of Gilberto’s Taco Shop to process the restaurant’s request for sign permits ahead of its opening.

The City has notified the owner that the painted wall mural on the side of the restaurant at 611 W. Park Row Drive is not allowed under the Unified Development Code. Painted wall murals are currently only allowed Downtown and in the Entertainment District. Gilberto’s is located just outside of Downtown.

The City has no immediate plans to take action regarding the mural at Gilberto’s Taco Shop and will seek feedback from the Arlington City Council on whether it would like to make changes to the mural policy."

Ruiz hopes the situation can be resolved without a fight.

“This is for the culture, you know,” Ruiz said. “This is something different. This is all I wanted to do, have something different in the city of Arlington.”