Last Day of Arlington Municipal Court's Citation & Warrant Resolution Drive

Monday is the last day of the Arlington Municipal Court's citation and warrant resolution drive.

Since Feb. 22, the court has been a Safe Harbor Court where anyone may appear in court at any time to resolve their conflict without fear of being arrested for outstanding warrants with the City of Arlington.

Anyone with a citation is encouraged to contact Arlington Municipal Court and the court will waive collection agency fees on warrants paid in full by March 14..

“Our goal for this program is to work with defendants to become compliant with their court obligations,” Court Administrator Jake Medrano said. “That is a great opportunity to come in without fear of arrest to find out what options are available.”

The court is located inside City Tower at 101 S. Mesquite Street until 5 p.m. Monday.

To avoid in-person interaction, individuals can pay their citations at www.arlingtontx.gov/city_hall/departments/municipal_court or at 817-459-6777 or by email at trafficwarrants@arlingtontx.gov.