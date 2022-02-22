Arlington

Arlington Municipal Court to Hold Citation, Warrant Resolution Drive

Through March 14, collection agency fees on warrants will be waived

By Jacob Reyes

The Arlington Municipal Court will conduct a citation and warrant resolution drive from Feb. 22 through March 14, the city says.

The court will continue to be a Safe Harbor Court where anyone may appear in court at any time to resolve their conflict without fear of being arrested for outstanding warrants with the City of Arlington.

Anyone with a citation is encouraged to contact Arlington Municipal Court during this time period and the court will waive collection agency fees on warrants paid in full between the aforementioned dates.

“Our goal for this program is to work with defendants to become compliant with their court obligations,” Court Administrator Jake Medrano said. “That is a great opportunity to come in without fear of arrest to find out what options are available.”

The court is located inside City Tower at 101 S. Mesquite Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To avoid in-person interaction, individuals can pay their citations at www.arlingtontx.gov/city_hall/departments/municipal_court or at 817-459-6777 or by email at trafficwarrants@arlingtontx.gov.

