Arlington Middle School Student Arrested, Accused of Bringing a Gun to School

An Arlington middle school student is facing a serious charge after being arrested and accused of taking a gun to school.

Arlington Police told NBC 5 that school administrators at the Gunn Junior High School and Fine Arts and Dual Language Academy were told Tuesday a student may have brought a weapon to school on Friday, Sept. 2.

School Resource Officers began looking into the claim and said they arrested a juvenile boy and charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.

Police did not release any further information about the student or why the weapon was taken to school.

"We would like to remind the public that it is illegal to bring a gun into a school and there are very serious consequences for doing so," Arlington police said in a statement Tuesday.

Arlington Police also strongly encouraged parents or guardians who are gun owners to properly secure their firearms in their homes so that kids don't have easy access to them and recommended they use a gun safe or gun lock.

There were no injuries reported.