Arlington Martin High School to Remove Native American Logo

Arlington Martin High School will stop using the depiction of a Native American headdress as one of its logos, principal Marlene Roddy said in an email to students, parents and faculty Wednesday.

"The importance as an educational institution for modeling cultural awareness and sensitivity is paramount in today's world," Roddy wrote in the email. "For this reason, the depiction of the Native American headdress will no longer be used at Martin High School."

The school will continue to go by the Warriors, but the Native American headdress logo, which was used since the school's opening in 1982, alongside a Rockin' M logo, will be replaced by the Rockin' M logo.

Roddy also said that students will have the option to choose or offer their own graphic design for a modern-day Warrior mascot.

The school and the district are reimbursing or replacing teams or clubs that have school apparel with the Native American headdress logo.