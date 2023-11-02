School districts join Arlington in closing Friday for Rangers victory parade

School districts in Arlington, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie announced Thursday they would be closed on Friday, Nov. 3, to allow students and staff to celebrate the Texas Rangers winning the 2023 World Series.

After more than five decades since moving to Arlington in 1972, the Texas Rangers finally won their first World Series championship on Wednesday night, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to clinch the World Series 4-1.

“This is the first championship win for the Rangers in their history,” Dr. Steven Wurtz, interim superintendent at Arlington ISD, said. “It’s a huge day for sports fans, and we’re excited to celebrate with the team and the community.”

According to the Arlington ISD, the Texas Rangers organization requested that marching band students perform at the victory celebration.

District officials said they are coordinating students from all six traditional high schools to make up one combined band for the event.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity for our students,” Wurtz said. “They are so talented and everyone will know that after they see them perform at the parade.”

Wurtz said that traffic issues are expected to make transportation to and from schools and other Arlington ISD facilities difficult throughout the day.

MANSFIELD ISD

Several Mansfield ISD schools are within Arlington city limits, and approximately 40% of MISD’s students and families live in the Arlington area.

The Mansfield ISD determined a large portion of the City of Arlington’s police, who partner with MISD, will be called to support the Rangers’ celebration. That, paired with anticipated staffing shortages and potential transportation issues due to the influx of fans, factored into the district’s decision to cancel classes.

All sporting events and other extracurricular activities on Friday in both the AISD and MISD will continue as scheduled, the districts said.

GRAND PRAIRIE ISD

The Grand Prairie ISD posted on its Facebook page that they'd be making Friday a staff holiday after a large number of absences were being reported a day early.

"We are so excited that the Texas Rangers are World Champions! To win the World Series is a monumental achievement! Due to the number of staff absences that have already been reported to us in transportation, child nutrition, and classrooms, coupled with a concern about having enough substitutes districtwide, we have decided it is in the best interest of the District to make tomorrow, Friday, November 3, 2023, a student and staff holiday. Please be safe, enjoy your weekend, and celebrate our Texas Rangers!"

