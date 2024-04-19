Arlington man sentenced in 2022 Amber Alert kidnapping, sexual assault

An Arlington man was sentenced to 60 years behind bars Friday after being accused of aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse related to an Amber Alert and a missing 13-year-old girl.

On June 16, 2022, 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was found in a North Arlington apartment with a missing girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Fannin County.

Arlington police told NBC 5 in 2022 that they believe Neighbors and the teen began chatting online and arranged to meet.

When the girl's mother returned home from work on the night of June 14, 2022, she noticed her daughter wasn't home and notified the police. An Amber Alert was activated and the girl was located two days later.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Neighbors was originally held on a charge of harboring a minor runaway, a misdemeanor, but that charge was later changed to felony kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Neighbors's trial began Monday in Tarrant County in the 372nd District Court. After being found guilty, he was sentenced to 60 years in state prison.