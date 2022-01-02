Arlington Man in Custody After Hours-Long Standoff With SWAT Officers

A man is in custody after a standoff with SWAT officers in Arlington on Sunday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 4500 block of Smokey Quartz Lane at approximately 10:25 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a male suspect had fired shots at an unoccupied vehicle then went back inside the home.

Because the man was believed to be armed, officers set up a perimeter around the house and worked for several hours to make contact with him and get him to come out, police said.

According to police, the SWAT team was called in to assist. Officers did not believe there to be anyone else is in the house with him.

By Sunday afternoon, the suspect came out of the house and was taken into custody, police said.

Arlington police said the suspect was having a mental health crisis which led to him firing the shots that prompted the callout.

He was transported to the mental health center at John Peter Smith Hospital for additional treatment and assistance.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.