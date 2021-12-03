Arlington

Arlington Man Dead After Falling From Roof of Residence: Officials

An Arlington man is dead after falling from his roof last week.

According to the Arlington Fire Department, officials responded to 6404 Tranquility Court at on Nov. 26.

Officials said a father fell from a roof. Though officials did not say what specific activity the man was doing at the time of the incident, he is believed to have fallen from a ladder while putting up Christmas lights, officials said.

The man found on scene was transported to a local medical facility with injuries sustained during his accident.

According to Arlington police, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information about the incident is available at this time.

