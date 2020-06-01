Arlington

Arlington Man Charged With Stabbing His Wife to Death

Police said the murder appears to be a case of domestic violence

Oliverio Martinez Moreno
A 61-year-old man is in custody after being accused of fatally stabbing his wife Saturday night inside their Arlington home, police say.

Oliverio Martinez-Moreno, 61, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 59-year-old wife, Alejandra Martinez, according to a police news release and medical examiner records.

Officers were called at 10:27 p.m. to the home in the 1600 block of East Park Row Drive, where they found the woman dead with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police said the murder appears to be a case of domestic violence. The case remains under investigation.

No further details were made available.

