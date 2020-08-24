Arlington Man Charged With Cruelty to Animals After Shooting Cat With Arrow

An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

According to the City of Arlington, Animal Services responded to the 3200 block of West Division Street on July 31 after a neighbor who found a severely wounded cat.

An Animal Services employee obtained medical treatment for the wounded cat.

Officials said a suspect intentionally shot the cat with an arrow and left it wounded. The cat underwent emergency surgery.

Several days later, Animal Cruelty Investigator Brandi Alcantar went to the location and spoke with residents about the details of the incident and the individual responsible, officials said.

The investigation by Animal Services was assisted the law enforcement, and a criminal case was assigned to West Criminal Investigations Division.

Detective Anthony Stafford obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect for cruelty to non-livestock animals and torture, a felony offense.

The suspect, Tommy Wayne Hasting, was arrested on Thursday without incident, officials said.

According to officials, the cat has been named Robin and is now the official Animal Services shelter cat. The cat's story will be stared in order to promote anti-bullying and cruelty education programs.

"Robin has become a member of our shelter family and we are excited about having him," Ray Rentschler with Animal Services said.