Arlington

Arlington Man Charged in Connection With Body Found in Container

By Associated Press

police tape glin generic2
File

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents believe Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington, Texas, used a boat rented in Paris, Tennessee, to dispose of the body.

The woman was identified as Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas, Kentucky State Police said earlier this week. Her body was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky just north of the Tennessee state line, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Murphy 1 hour ago

North Texan Charged With Defrauding COVID-19 Relief Fund

Rogers was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, with bond set at $1 million while he awaits extradition to Tennessee, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonFort WorthGranbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us