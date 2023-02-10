Arlington Man Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Police Officer on Jan. 6th Capital Riot

An Arlington man will face felony charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice says.

Jason Farris, 44, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during a civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Farris was arrested Wednesday and was expected to make his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Texas on the same day.

Court documents detailing the events on Jan. 6, 2021, state that Farris was at the front of a mob on the north side of the Lower West Plaza of the Capitol building.

According to prosecutors, at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, Farris berated and started to get physical with police officers. Shortly after, other rioters tried to grab the bicycle racks and pull them away from officers. The metal bicycle racks were used as a barricade to prevent rioters from going into the Capitol building.

Farris then shoved a U.S. Capitol Police officer, who was holding onto the rack, to the ground. This allowed other rioters to pull the bicycle rack away from the police.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counter-terrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas has been assisting with the case.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, over 985 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The Jan. 6 investigation remains ongoing and anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.