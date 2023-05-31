Arlington Lotto Texas Winner ‘Overwhelmed With Disbelief,' Plans to Retire, Travel

A person in Arlington won $7.5 million in a recent Lotto Texas drawing.

The Texas Lottery said an Arlington resident claimed the jackpot for the May 17 drawing.

The anonymous player picked their own numbers and bought the ticket at One World Grocery along the 2800 block of Highway 157 in Mansfield.

The player didn't take the lump sum and instead chose 30 annual payments -- with the $7.5 million jackpot that works out to $250,000 per year before taxes.

The Texas Lottery said the winner told them they'd won "a few dollars here and there" when playing Texas Lottery games in the past, but after winning the jackpot they were "overwhelmed with disbelief" and "nervous, but excited."

"I called my best friend, cried and wished my late wife was here to be a part of this," the person said.

The anonymous winner said the windfall will allow them to retire, travel and be debt free.