Arlington

Arlington family grateful to be alive after escaping early morning house fire

The home on Lomita Lane caught fire early Sunday morning, destroying all of the Velarde family's belongings

By Keenan Willard

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Arlington family says they lost everything after a fire tore through their home overnight, sending the three people inside to the hospital.

It happened on Lomita Lane around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The victims told NBC 5 that despite their heavy losses, they were lucky to escape alive.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

As soon as his wife woke him up early Sunday morning Brayan Velarde knew something was wrong.

“My eyes were burning,” Velarde said. “My son, he was like there’s a lot of smoke, there’s a lot of smoke.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The family’s Arlington home was engulfed in fire that was spreading quickly.

“I was in shock,” Velarde said. “I didn’t know what to think, I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to react.”

Velarde said he, his wife and their 8-year-old son ran outside with the clothes on their back, calling 911.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

southlake Jul 27

James Morris, son of Gateway Church founder Robert Morris, resigns

Tornadoes Jul 27

Fundraiser held two months after deadly Valley View tornado

All three of them had to be hospitalized after suffering prolonged exposure to the chemicals burning inside the home.

“Like smoke, everything you know,” Velarde said. “I was spitting black.”

When the family was eventually discharged, they found the home cleared out by flames. The kitchen was reduced to a shell from the fire, which Velarde believed was caused by an electrical issue.

He said his son was still suffering lingering health issues from the fire – and didn’t understand their loss.

“Telling us what are we going to do, where are we going to go, what are we going to do with our clothes or everything,” Velarde said. “He’s like can we go home, and we can’t.”

Velarde said the family didn’t have insurance and will face tens of thousands of dollars just to clean up the damage.

He said they didn’t know where they would sleep or get new clothes.

“We’re just hoping that we can get help, and hopefully we can do something about this,” Velarde said. “Because obviously, we’re not going to be able to live here for a while.”

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us