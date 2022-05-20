Arlington

Arlington Library Hosts Free Family Event to Celebrate Summer

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Arlington Public Library is hosting their Discover Summer Kickoff Saturday, May 21.

It’s a time for the community to get together to celebrate reading and get ready for the Discover Summer program, formally known as Summer Reading Challenge.

The Discover Summer Program starts on May 21 and runs through July 31 at all Arlington Library locations. This year, they say they are ready to show a different side of the library with free programs, classes, concerts and more for all ages.

There are also ways for readers to earn prizes all summer long for reaching reading milestones.

