Arlington Library Advisory Board Recommends LGBTQ Book Displays in Teen, Adult Sections

According to guidelines recommended by Arlington’s library advisory board, public libraries will display LGBTQ materials in teen and adult sections but not in the children’s section.

The vote Thursday night was 9 and 1 and followed hours of debate and public comment.

Linda Barrish was one of the first speakers.

“I’d like to point out that segregation does not mean equality. It’s a slippery slope, and I just think it’s terrible to be taking that approach,” Barrish said. “It is part of the reality of today. There is an LGBTQ+ community, and the notion that you can shelter your children from knowing that is pretty shocking to me.”

Arlington resident Don Warner suggested there was plenty of information through the news media and other resources for people who were interested in information on the LGBTQ community.

“Everybody is worthy to be here and to be at the table, but at the time same time I don’t think it’s the library’s mission or should be the library’s opinion to promote any lifestyle,” Warner said.

Members of the advisory board debated on a compromise for displaying LGBTQ books and materials throughout the year and during Pride Month in June.

Before the meeting, Arlington libraries posted an online survey to gather feedback.

Roughly 1,800 responded, with 1,062 people saying they did not want limits on where LGBTQ materials were displayed. 686 wanted the materials only in adult sections, 51 did not want any displays, and seven did not want political or controversial displays.

Sarah Hissin was another resident who spoke before the advisory board Thursday. Last year, Hissin started a Facebook group related to inclusion in Arlington.

“It’s very disheartening that, I feel like kids are being used as part of this pawn to discriminate against the gay community here in Arlington,” she said. “Arlington is called the Dream City. If our reputation is one that we are going to discriminate against tax paying citizens, then we’re going to known as the homophobic city.”

The new recommendations now go before the city council for adoption, which is typically a formality.