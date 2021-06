The city of Arlington will launch a new way to report illegal fireworks this Fourth of July holiday.

Residents can fill out a form on the city's website, sharing information about the location of the fireworks.

The city will take complaints July 2-5, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Like most cities in North Texas, Arlington bans fireworks and anyone caught faces a fine of up to $2,000.

