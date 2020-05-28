Arlington Launches Nationwide Search for New Police Chief

The City of Arlington is expanding its search for a new chief of police.

Former chief Will Johnson announced his retirement in late April after serving 23 years with the city's police department.

Assistant Chief Jaime Ayala and Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye will lead the department as a search begins for a new chief.

"Chief Johnson has been an extraordinary police chief -- one of the best in the country," Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. "He has positioned us well. He has great training programs and great deputy chiefs who will be applying, but then Chief Johnson's national presence is renowned, I'm sure we'll have a lot of great candidates from around the country applying, so he has left us in great shape."

The city expects to appoint a new police chief by September, a news release said.

A community event celebrating Johnson's service is being organized for June. Details will be announced at a later date.