Arlington Launches Donation Campaign to Help Ukrainian Refugees in Sister City

The City of Arlington is launching an online community donation campaign to support refugees fleeing Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

These Ukrainian refugees are temporarily being housed in Arlington's sister city, Bad Königshofen, small northern Bavarian town on the border of West and East Germany.

According to city officials, more than 70 years ago, the Arlington community helped to provide food, clothing, and supplies to assist war refugees who fled to Bad Königshofen.

City of Arlington

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Arlington community is stepping up to help refugees living in the small German town once again.

Bad Königshofen is home to fewer than 7,000 residents, and it has opened its doors to hundreds of people who have fled violence in Ukraine, officials said.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross announced the creation of a Sister Cities United community donation campaign to help support these refugees during their stay in Bad Königshofen.

According to city officials, through April 15, the public can make online contributions through the City of Arlington's website, and 100% of the proceeds will go toward providing a safe haven for Ukrainian refugees.

"As your Mayor, I know how compassionate this city is and it's been amazing to see so much unity and support around the people of Ukraine," Ross said. "If you can, please consider making a donation to the Sister Cities United Aid for Ukraine campaign so we can help provide the basic needs to those displaced from their homeland."

The Sister Cities of Arlington organization has pledged $1,000 for the effort, city officials said. Individual members are also making contributions.

Click here to make a donation.