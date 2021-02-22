Arlington

Arlington Kicks Off Resolution Drive for Outstanding Citations, Warrants

The Citation and Warrant Resolution Drive will be available from Monday, Feb. 22 to March 15 this year

By Logan McElroy

Arlington - The American Dream City logo
NBC 5 News

Individuals with an outstanding citation or warrant in the City of Arlington now have another option to resolve the issue through the city's Citation and Warrant Resolution Drive.

Arlington allows its residents to appear in court anytime to clear outstanding balances without the worry of being arrested for Arlington Municipal Court warrants, otherwise known as Safe Harbor Court.

Individuals with warrants still have options, such as waived collection agency fees by the City of Arlington Municipal Court on warrants paid in full during the campaign.

"Our goal is to work with the community and explain that there are options available, both online and in-person, for defendants to comply with court obligations," Court Administrator Jake Medrano said.

The program will be in place until March 15.

The City of Arlington Municipal Court is open every weekday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for court clerk customer services and payments. Social distancing, sanitation protocols and face masks are required.

Arlington residents are able to pay their citations in a variety of ways listed here.

