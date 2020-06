The Arlington July 4 Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, the fireworks show on July 3 will continue as planned.

The firework show has been moved from downtown Arlington to the entertainment district to allow for social distancing.

These parking lots will open to the public to view the fireworks at 8 p.m.:

Texas Rangers Lots: B, C, F, M and N

Dallas Cowboys Lot 4

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lot

Arlington Convention Center parking lot