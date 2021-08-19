Arlington ISD Will Not Require Masks on Campus, Will Offer Virtual Learning

The Arlington ISD will offer a temporary virtual learning option to students in PreK through sixth-grade, but will not be requiring masks on campus.

The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees met Thursday night where they voted on both agenda items, among others.

The board first discussed the current lawsuit filed by several other school districts and Travis County against Governor Greg Abbott concerning his mask mandate ban.

The board decided to table the discussion about joining the lawsuit, meaning they could bring it up again at a later time.

The meeting then turned to mandating masks on school campuses. After discussion among members, the board voted against a mask mandate 5-2.

The next item up for consideration was to add contract tracing to the district's current safety protocols. The board voted unamaniously to pass this item.

A virtual learning option for Pre-K through sixth-grade was then up for discussion. After hearing from district leaders on how the virtual learning would operate, the board voted unaminiously to pass the motion to offer virtual learning.