Arlington ISD to Offer Free Pre-K for Residents and Non-Residents

Arlington ISD will offer universal pre-K for all four-year-olds this fall, the school district announced Monday.

The pre-kindergarten option for residents and qualified non-residents will incorporate STEM-based learning techniques in the classroom with art and music integrated into the classroom throughout the school year for students.

STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, looks to add real-world career training in the classroom.

“Arlington ISD provides our 21st-century learners exceptional educational opportunities throughout their experience in our schools. This journey for our youngest learners begins with pre-K,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said in a press release. “We know that by starting STEM early through fun and interactive experimentation, our pre-K students will be inspired to learn and discover through their lifetime.”

Families who wish to enroll their child must fill out a federally required qualifying application. Registration begins April 1. For more information, visit their site here.