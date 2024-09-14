Arlington

Arlington ISD employee accused of tying up students, taping mouths no longer with district

Authorities said that no criminal offense occurred in connection with the allegations

By NBCDFW Staff

Arlington ISD
The Arlington Independent School Distrcit says an employee at Goodman Elementary School who was accused of tying students up with strings and putting tape over their mouths is no longer with the district.

The district said on Sept. 6, it learned of the allegations and "immediately began an investigation and placed the employee on administrative leave."

The Arlington Police Department told NBC 5 in a news release on Sept.10 that after further review of the information and evidence, no criminal offense took place.

"None of the separate investigations or reviews found any evidence of physical harm to the students. The employee is no longer with the district," Arlington ISD said in a statement on Sept. 13.

Arlington ISD said it would not provide details about their departure citing the privacy of current and former employees.

