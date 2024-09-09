Arlington

Arlington ISD employee accused of tying up students, covering their mouths with tape

Authorities said as of Monday evening, no police reports have been filed in connection with the allegations

By De'Anthony Taylor

Arlington ISD sign
NBC 5 News

An employee at Goodman Elementary School in Arlington is on administrative leave after being accused of tying some students up with strings and putting tape over their mouths, according to a statement provided by the Arlington Independent School District.

The district said that on Friday, Sept. 6, it learned of the allegations and "immediately began an investigation and placed the employee on leave."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Arlington ISD officials and campus administrators reportedly notified the parents of the students involved in the alleged incident on the same day.

"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our school community and encourage any students or parents with concerns to contact the school administration," the district said in the statement on Monday afternoon.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Arlington Police Department told NBC 5 that officers had been in contact with Arlington ISD on Monday afternoon regarding the allegations. However, no police report has been filed, and no criminal investigation has been initiated.

The school district is still investigating and working to gather more information. No further details were released.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us