Arlington ISD broke ground on a new Webb Elementary school Wednesday morning.

The new school building will replace the current Webb Elementary building on north Cooper Street, which opened in 1960 as a junior high.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's the first of four re-building projects in the district.

The new Webb Elementary and three other schools are being rebuilt after voters approved a $966 million bond package in 2019.