Arlington ISD ‘Bookmobile' to Give Out Free Books to Students

Arlington ISD libraries are going on the road this summer to support students.

The district's library media services department is giving away free books at a bookmobile starting Saturday, Arlington ISD said in a press release.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Any Arlington ISD student in pre-K through 12th grade can come to the bookmobile located at Elrod's Cost Plus parking lot at the corner of Randol Mill Road and Cooper Street to get free books on July 10 and July 24 from noon to 2 p.m.

A grant from the AISD Education Foundation made the bookmobile possible, Lesley Cano, an Arlington ISD library specialist, said in the press release.

“One of the key factors in building literacy skills, vocabulary development and academic success is whether children have books at home to read,” Cano said. “The Arlington ISD library media services department is excited that through a grant from the AISD Education Foundation for the Arlo Bookmobile, students who don’t have many books at home can stop by and get free, brand-new books to take home, read, and share with others in their family.”

Books will be in English and Spanish, the district said.

In a similar mobile literacy program, Mesquite ISD created a "Read Play Talk" bus this summer, bringing puzzles, games and books to students over the summer.

To learn more on the Arlington ISD bookmobile, you can visit the district's website here.