Arlington ISD Board Meeting Scheduled for Wednesday Evening

The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees will meet in open session beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, during the meeting, board members will discuss how students and staff will return to school during the 2020-2021 school year.

Arlington ISD currently plans to start school on Aug. 17 in an online learning format. Virtual learning is set to continue through Sept. 27.

The school district said it has partnered with Tarrant County Public Health and the Arlington Public Health Authority, to review and adjust practices and systems related to social distancing, personal protective equipment, and hygiene protocols.

Face coverings will be required for all students in first through twelfth grade, employees, and visitors. Social distancing practices will be incorporated wherever possible, the school district said.

Wednesday's meeting will be live-streamed at www.aisd.net and on YouTube.