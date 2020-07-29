Arlington

Arlington ISD Board Meeting Scheduled for Wednesday Evening

During the meeting, board members will discuss how students and staff will return to school during the 2020-2021 school year

Arlington ISD
NBC 5 News

The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees will meet in open session beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, during the meeting, board members will discuss how students and staff will return to school during the 2020-2021 school year.

Arlington ISD currently plans to start school on Aug. 17 in an online learning format. Virtual learning is set to continue through Sept. 27.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 23 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 4 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 836 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 6 Deaths

The school district said it has partnered with Tarrant County Public Health and the Arlington Public Health Authority, to review and adjust practices and systems related to social distancing, personal protective equipment, and hygiene protocols.

Face coverings will be required for all students in first through twelfth grade, employees, and visitors. Social distancing practices will be incorporated wherever possible, the school district said.

Wednesday's meeting will be live-streamed at www.aisd.net and on YouTube.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington ISDback to schoolBoard of Trustees
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us