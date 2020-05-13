Arlington ISD Announces Classes of 2020 to Graduate at AT&T Stadium

AISD superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos along with Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon the graduating classes of 2020 would be held at AT&T Stadium.

When the Arlington ISD announced it would hold its 2020 graduation ceremonies at UT Arlington’s College Park Center last week, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) had not issued graduation procedures.

Upon learning that ceremonies couldn’t be held indoors, the district immediately began working on a new graduation strategy with Charlotte Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys offered AT&T Stadium as a graduation location to Arlington ISD students and parents.

The stadium’s retractable roof makes the facility an outdoor venue that meets TEA guidelines.

“We are humbled and grateful to the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation and Charlotte Jones for their extraordinary expression of generosity,” said Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, superintendent, Arlington ISD.

“For our more than 4,000 seniors at seven high schools we know that being able to graduate in a beautiful location with their classmates and families present will be more meaningful than ever.”

AT&T Stadium will be hosting in partnership with the Arlington ISD and the Arlington Fire Department to provide the safest graduation possible.

The graduation schedule is as follows:

-Lamar High School - Friday, June 5 - 3:30 p.m.

-Arlington High School - Saturday, June 6 - 10 a.m.

-Seguin High School - Saturday, June 6 - 3 p.m.

-James Martin High School School - Saturday, June 6 - 8 p.m.

-Arlington Collegiate High School - Sunday, June 7 - 10 a.m.

-James Bowie High School - Sunday, June 7 - 3 p.m.

-Sam Houston High School - AISD - Sunday, June 7 - 8 p.m.

For complete details, check your latest parent email.

Strict safety protocols will be in place for the ceremonies including health screenings and social distancing for all students and guests.

The Arlington ISD will post graduation protocols on its website soon.