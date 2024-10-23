Abigail Moore is a standout athlete and scholar at Arlington High School.

The junior is currently ranked second in her class. She's on the varsity girls' basketball team. Moore also plays another varsity sport: baseball.

"Well, I'm the girl on the team," said Moore, smiling.

"She's got the long hair, but I've got some of my other guys, my baseball players have long hair, too," said head baseball coach Brian Womack. "She's unique because she puts in the effort."

Moore has been putting in the effort since she was a young girl in Tee-ball.

"I've always played baseball," said Moore. "It's just the feeling of stepping onto the field, and just everything around you just disappears. Everything that happened before, anything that will happen after the game, none of it matters. Everything that matters is just what happens right there on the diamond."

Earlier this month, Moore was among 60 of the top baseball players in the country invited to play in the All-American Women's Baseball Classic.

"I think that a lot of times, we're hard to find," said Moore. "But there definitely is a women's baseball community out there!"

Before there was an Abby Moore, there was a Gloria McCloskey Rogers of Plano.

"I played for the Rockford Peaches," said Rogers. "I made the team in 1953.

Rogers is the kind of 89-year-old that makes you want to ask for some ID.

"I guess I had a little bit of accuracy," Rogers said, recalling the tryout that put her at center field. "Because I threw it to the catcher from center field!"

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was dissolved one year after Rogers made the team.

"I think it's time for a change," said Rogers. "I don't think that baseball is for boys. That's just not right! If the girls want to play baseball, they should have a chance to play baseball."

Rogers is one of Moore's biggest fans. She's watched her play with the Arlington Colts and went to Durham to see her in the All-American Women's Baseball Classic playing for the Belles.

"I don't have to worry about Abby," said Rogers. "She's not gonna quit!"

"Definitely a trailblazer," Moore said of Rogers. "Just makes me feel wonderful," said Rogers.