Arlington Housing Authority to Accept Applications for Housing Choice Voucher Program

The Housing Authority of the City of Arlington will accept applications from individuals interested in participating in its Housing Choice Voucher program.

The Housing Choice Voucher program is a rental housing assistance program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program assists low-income individuals, families, the elderly, and those with disabilities to reside in safe, decent, and affordable rental housing.

Applications will only be accepted during the Open Enrollment period, which begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 9 a.m. Monday.

Applications will be retained until the next open enrollment, and all current HCV applications from the previous open enrollment periods were be terminated on July 10.

Those whose applications were terminated must re-apply during the Open Enrollment period.

Due to COVID-19, applications will only be accepted online, and applicants will not be assisted at the Housing office.

Applications can be completed on the Arlington Housing Authority website.

Applicants who do not have access to a computer can visit a branch of the Arlington Public Library, but they will have limited availability due to the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals needing assistance with completing an application may contact the Arlington Housing Authority during the Open Enrollment period at 817-276-6722.

All applicants must have an active email account to apply.

According to the Arlington Housing Authority, to ensure the application process is fair and available to everyone, applications will be randomly assigned a position on the waiting list.

The time or date of an application's submission will not be used to establish an applicant's position on the waiting list.

Application status and information about placement on the waiting list will be available online after July 27.

The Housing Choice Voucher program is a rental housing assistance program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.