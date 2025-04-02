One man is facing multiple charges connected to an Arlington homicide and hit-and-run on the same night, according to police.

Arlington police responded to reports of gunshots at about 11:58 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Whisper Meadow Lane.

Police said responding officers found an unresponsive 63-year-old woman on the ground under a breezeway. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Erma Adeyemo Azeez and said she died of stab wounds.

According to police, a witness at the scene told officers he heard the victim screaming for help and grabbed his gun to investigate. He reported seeing a man attacking the victim with a sharp object. The witness said he aimed his gun at the person and threatened to shoot, before firing a shot into the ground. The person then ran away.

Authorities said they later learned Tarrant County officials received an ankle monitor tampering alert for Jacob Guerrero, a 23-year-old on probation who matched the attacker's description provided by multiple witnesses.

GPS data from Tarrant County also placed Guerrero at the crime scene at the time of the attack, police said.

Police said while searching for Guerrero, they received reports that a stolen SUV had hit another vehicle and a pedestrian walking a dog at about 6:54 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Walnut Hill Circle and Burney Road.

Arlington detectives identified Guerrero as the driver of the SUV. Both were located in the 2500 block of Burney Road, and Guerrero was taken into custody.

Authorities said the other driver and pedestrian were not seriously injured, but the dog suffered injuries to its legs.

Guerrero was charged with one count of aggravated assault, collision involving injury, animal cruelty and theft of a motor vehicle as recommended by the Tarrant County Attorney's Office.

Authorities said charges may change pending the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's ruling on the victim's cause of death.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity or her connection to Guerrero. An investigation is ongoing.