Arlington home-renter shoots three people trying to break into his car

Arlington Police said a homeowner told them he was returning fire when he shot three people trying to break into his car around early Wednesday morning.

Greg Willis, who later clarified with NBC 5 that he is renting his home, said his Ring camera started going off just before 2:00 a.m.

"Wake up, see someone in my son's car. I call him, 'Hey, is that you outside?' He said, 'No,'" said Willis, who lives on the 6100 block of Vancil Drive.

Willis said he and his son walked down the block, going after the suspects.

He told police when they confronted the suspects, at least one of them pulled out a gun and began firing first.

"They started shooting at us first, and I returned fire," he said.

No one was hurt during the incident, which Willis said was like being in the wild wild west.

“I hear the gun, like boom boom, like two or three times," said Jenny Nguyen, a neighbor who woke up from the noise. "Really loud. Really, really loud.”

Willis said his son took cover behind another neighbor's truck, which was hit.

“I could have been shot, or they could have been shot... It was a lot of bullets ringing out," he said.

Willis said he's never had to use his gun in an incident like this before, and his adrenaline is still pumping.

"I still haven't been to sleep," he said.

Police said the suspects ran away, but officers set up a perimeter around the area and found two of them hiding in a nearby shed. Police said they found a gun and took the two into custody without incident.

Arlington Police said 19-year-old Keaundre Lemon was booked into the Arlington City Jail for criminal trespass and an outstanding warrant he had.

They also arrested 18-year-old Ahmad Bland for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass.

Arlington Police Department (L-R) Keaundre Lemon, 19, and Ahmad Bland, 18

Police said they are still looking for the third suspect.

"Pretty much now all the neighbors, we are on high alert now," Willis said.

But he said he was already sleeping lightly after someone broke into his neighbor's car a few months ago.

Arlington Police confirm that they took a car burglary report on the same street, Vancil Drive, back in July.

Another neighbor who lives on a different street off of Vancil said someone broke into her car a couple of months ago and shared footage of the incident with NBC 5.

Police haven't said if the incidents are related yet, but Willis has a message for the suspects.

"You can't run to the well too many times without getting caught," Willis said. "Stop the stupidity, because you're going to end up getting hurt."