Firefighters from AFD responded to a residence where they rescued Ranger, a 2 year-old silver lab. He fell 25 feet into a septic cistern, used to house a sump pump for the home. A below grade technical rescue was completed, and we are happy to report that Ranger is now safe. pic.twitter.com/bSGnWoa30n — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) April 2, 2020

