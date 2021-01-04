Arlington Fire Department to Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Tuesday

The Arlington Fire Department will be administering 4,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5 through the Tarrant County Health Department.

The vaccines will go to eligible residents and workers who have registered through the Tarrant County Public Health vaccination link.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

Once a notification is received, patients can go to the Esports Stadium at 1200 Ballpark Way to receive their first shot. People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

Last week the fire department was administering vaccines to residents who could register on-site. That process has changed as the fire department transitions to working with the county health department.

"Arlington’s initial intake process is no longer valid as we move towards a single coordination point for all Tarrant County residents," the fire department said in a prepared statement Monday. "The single coordination point is essential from a vaccination management perspective because the mass vaccination effort may last for months.

Anyone without a confirmation from TCPH will be turned away from the vaccination site.

Arlington Fire Department

The hours of operation for the Arlington site will be 9 a.m to 4 p.m. and the days of operation will be determined based on vaccine dose allotment.

Individuals who fall in groups Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. These are typically first responders, healthcare workers, and individuals over 65 or who have certain chronic medical conditions that place them at a higher risk.

Other entities in Arlington and Tarrant County are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations, including Tarrant County Public Health clinics, JPS clinics and individual pharmacies. For more information on where the COVID-19 vaccine may be available, please visit the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website.