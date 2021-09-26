Arlington

Arlington Fire Department Fights Blaze at Self-Storage Facility

The Arlington Fire Department has been fighting a large commercial fire in East Arlington since Sunday morning.

According to officials, the fire occurred at a self-storage facility near the 3300 block of East Pioneer Parkway,

Officials said more than 20 units at the facility were impacted by the fire.

The response was upgraded to a 4-alarm fire, and the efforts to put out the blaze continue, officials said.

According to officials, there have been no reports of firefighter or civilian injuries related to the incident.

