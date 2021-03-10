Arlington Fire Department Awarded for Heroism During California Wildfires

The Arlington Fire Department is receiving honors in Austin on Wednesday.

The Texas House of Representatives will commend the department's strike team for its heroism after firefighters spent three weeks battling the California wildfires last year.

According to the Texas House of Representatives, members of the TIFMAS strike team "demonstrated exceptional commitment and bravery" during the months of September and October 2020.

The Arlington unit was formed in 2011 as part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, a state-funded regional deployment initiative established to fight large-scale wildfires.

Arlington Fire Department was represented by strike team leaders Chris Balough and Jeff Durand, engine bosses Shawn Corder and Brandon Reynolds, and firefighters Joseph Markham, Danny Martin, David Oliver, and Ryan King.

While deployed in California for more than three weeks, the team traveled over 6,000 miles to assist California firefighters during the state's worst wildfire season on record, the Texas House of Representatives said.

During the team's time in California, their assignments included patrolling fire lines, extinguishing hotspots, laying hose lines, and setting backfires to burn vegetation in front of advancing flames.

The resolution will be read Wednesday at 10 a.m.