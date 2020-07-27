Arlington

Arlington Fire Crews Put Out Overnight Blaze in Backyard Shed

The fire occurred in the 1300 block of Darlene Lane on Sunday night

Fire crews successfully put out a fire at an Arlington residence on Sunday night.

According to the Arlington Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Darlene Lane at approximately 5:10 a.m.

Fire officials said that when crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a large shed in the backyard of the home.

Upon seeing the flames, crews requested a second alarm response, officials said.

Crews were able to put out the blaze before it spread to any homes.

No injuries were reported. 

