Arlington Fire Crews Put Out Overnight Blaze in Backyard Shed

Fire crews successfully put out a fire at an Arlington residence on Sunday night.
According to the Arlington Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Darlene Lane at approximately 5:10 a.m.
Fire officials said that when crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a large shed in the backyard of the home.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Upon seeing the flames, crews requested a second alarm response, officials said.
Crews were able to put out the blaze before it spread to any homes.
No injuries were reported.