Arlington Family Converts Double Decker Bus Into a Home, Plans 2-Year Trip

An Arlington family that bought an old Megabus and converted it into their new tiny home is preparing to set out on a 2-year cross-country adventure this week.

The Eyerly family spent two years renovating the bus and have documented their journey through their website and social media accounts. They've posted videos of the transformation and given tours, showing where each of their six kids has private space along with a rooftop deck.

Wednesday, the family is taking off for a 2-year trip across the country. They plan to spend two weeks in each of the lower 48 states before flying to Hawaii and Alaska.



Dane Eyerly told NBC 5 they were inspired to take the leap while on a family road trip to Utah during the pandemic. Their goal is to spend more time together and expose their children to diversity, cultural experiences and plenty of time in nature.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"We'd, you know, been living that American dream and suburban home and kids are in good schools, and we make plenty of money and all those things. And yet, we still didn't feel the happiness and peace in our life that we really wanted. So, we went on that road trip. And we realized that, you know, what we really wanted was time together," he said.

Eyerly said the biggest adjustments have been downsizing from a roughly 2,000-square-foot home to 458 square feet of living space on the bus.

The family sold their home and parted ways with many of their toys and other material belongings to make the move.

Eyerly says he'll continue to work remotely and all six kids, ages 3 to 9, are being homeschooled. Eyerly says the family plans to chase 70-degree temperatures and their first stop is Kansas City.