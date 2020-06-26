Arlington Doctor, Two Others Charged With Drug Distribution Conspiracy, Fraud

Three Arlington health professionals were indicted for drugs crimes and fraud by a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox announced Friday.

Arlington physician Clint Battle and his nurse practitioner, Donna Green, were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Battle, whose practice "Arlington Occupational & Medical Clinic" is located in East Abram Street in Arlington, was also charged alongside medical assistant Yajaira Lopez with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

According to the indictment, the 67-year-old doctor issued prescriptions for controlled substances, allegedly without conducting a proper medical examination or a medical examination at all of his patients with the knowledge that drugs would be illicitly distributed.

Battle allegedly received other illicit drugs and other forms of compensation in return for phony prescriptions, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Battle also allegedly allowed Green to use his medical credentials and DEA registration number to issue prescriptions, despite knowing that Green is not legally authorized to issue prescriptions.

Battle and Lopez allegedly submitted falsified claims to health insurers, including billing higher than was allowed for medical procedures.

If convicted, Battle faces up to 15 years in prison, Green faces up to 10 years in prison and Lopez faces up to 5 years in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Weybrecht is prosecuting the case.