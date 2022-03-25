Arlington

Arlington Doctor Sentenced to 12 Years in Pill Mill Case

The 69-year-old doctor reportedly issued prescriptions without legitimate cause

On Thursday, March 24, law officials said an Arlington doctor has been sentenced to 12 years in prison following a pill mill case.

This comes after a federal jury convicted 69-year-old physician Clinton Battle in July 2021 of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Later that month, Battle also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a separate proceeding.

Investigators said Dr. Battle routinely issued prescriptions without medical purpose for controlled substances such as alprazolam, acetaminophen with codeine, tramadol, and phentermine.

Battle also requested that office staff would issue prescriptions for whatever the patient wanted and even wrote prescriptions for friends or family members with whom he had no physician-patient relationship.

