Arlington coyote suspected of attacking three children tests negative for rabies

Friday afternoon Arlington city officials said rabies test results were negative for a coyote captured Thursday at Parkway Central Park.

Parents picking up their children at Arlington's Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language, which is immediately south of the park, said there has been a lot of worry amongst some kids about a nearby coyote attack.

“I can tell he’s scared,” parent Angel Rodriguez said.

“I guess one of the kids in her class was one of the victims of the coyote,” grandparent Bobbie Green said. “She became very afraid. Didn’t want to take our walks in the evening. So I’ve had to have discussions with her about wild animals and not approaching them. Certain animals you shouldn’t see during the day.”

Thursday a coyote believed to be responsible for attacking at least three children in separate incidents was captured at Parkway Central Park.

Arlington Animal Services said other coyotes were observed around the park but that they did not display any concerning behavior at that time and the USDA staff does not consider them a threat to the public at this time. They will continue monitoring the area and assessing citizen reports to determine if more coyotes need to be removed.

“Coyotes that are acting naturally and have that innate fear of people we are not as concerned about,” Arlington Animal Services manager Ashley Woolnough said. “It’s the ones that are actually approaching people and acting aggressively towards people. Those are the ones that we are trying to target.”

According to the city's wildlife sightings map there have been several coyote sightings in and around the park in the last few years.

“I’ve seen it at grocery stores,” Rodriguez said about seeing coyotes around the area. “I’ve seen it in my neighborhood. We think it’s a dog just taking the trash but it’s not.”

People living nearby are glad to know at least one has been removed.

“To know they actually caught the coyote it brought a lot of relief,” Rodriguez said.

To report a coyote sighting in Arlington click here and scroll down to “Wildlife Sighting.”

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COYOTE?

If you're out on a walk or playing in the park and encounter a coyote, there are a few things you can do to stay safe as we coexist.