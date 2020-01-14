Arlington City Council to End Pedicabs Near Stadiums

Arlington city leaders are looking to end the longtime pedicab program in the Entertainment District. Leaders say the program had become problematic.

“The public safety issues of what they are doing and going into emergency lanes, blocking traffic, weaving in and out of traffic, overloading with pedestrians and then fighting - physically fighting with each other,” Mayor Jeff Williams said. “It's really a shame. Because this council and this staff have been very patient. We wanted this program to work and it's just not."

In Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city council is expected to end the pedicab program spelling the end of the popular bicycle chauffeur service. At the council’s Dec. 17 meeting, the decision was made to allow the program to expire in March 2020.

Arlington’s Assistant Director of Public Works told council they had worked on the issue since 2016 and still “unflattering” and “inappropriate” behavior continued.

Brooks said in three years, they received 25 complaint e-mails almost all from pedicab companies complaining about violations of competing companies. They cite 75 violations over the years and so both the Cowboys and Rangers have complained.