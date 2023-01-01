At least two North Texans were struck by falling projectiles early Sunday believed to be bullets resulting from celebratory gunfire ringing in the new year.

Arlington Police confirmed officers were called to the 200 block of Roberts Circle around 12:20 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 12-year-old boy who had been struck by a bullet.

Maria Ramirez said she and her family were lighting sparklers in the moments after midnight when her son told her he felt a pain at the back of his neck.

The child was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was back home recovering Sunday afternoon.

In Fort Worth, police said a person was struck by a falling projectile in the 3600 block of Bright Street at 12:15 a.m. and was at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of late Sunday, the number of calls for celebratory gunfire taken and responded to by area police departments in the hours before and after midnight was not immediately available.