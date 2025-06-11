Arlington businesses gear up for economic boom ahead of FIFA 2026

From food trucks to luxury rentals, local entrepreneurs are preparing for an unprecedented opportunity as the world turns its eyes to AT&T Stadium.

One year from now, AT&T Stadium in Arlington will take center stage in June 2026 as one of the host venues for the FIFA World Cup.

Local businesses are already deep into preparations for what could be the region’s biggest economic moment in history, with Arlington at the epicenter.

"We're expecting $1.5 to $2 billion of impact to be made here in the Metroplex. And with Arlington being a huge epicenter of where these games are going to take place, we are highly anticipating a lot of economic development," said Elena Thaxton with the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce.

With nine matches scheduled at the stadium, including a marquee game on June 14, 2026, business owners near the entertainment district are seizing the once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase Arlington on a global stage.

Just blocks from the stadium, Prince Lebanese Grill owner and chef Aziz Kobty is already feeling the momentum.

“Retail’s going to be poppin’,” Kobty said. “Everyone in Arlington is going to be bustin’ at the seams.”

His family-owned restaurant has been a staple in Arlington for 36 years, but for the World Cup, Kobty is expanding his playbook. He recently invested in a custom-built food truck, designed to serve the flood of international fans and visitors expected next summer.

“It was specifically built for capturing business at the FIFA World Cup,” he said. “We know in the food truck, we're going to have a limited menu just because it's going to be really high volume, so we have to get the food out with a minimal wait time."

He’s already secured bookings to park near fan zones and parties at Texas Live!, just outside AT&T Stadium.

“They're going to have maybe 100,000 people out in the parking lot outside, so it's going to be a massive event,” he added. "All hotels can be sold out. Any Airbnb possible in Arlington is going to be sold out, and we're going to have tens and hundreds of thousands of people focused on our town, focused on Arlington."

He’s bracing his restaurant for what will be the busiest days of his career.

"In the restaurant, I think we're going to stay true to our business, our brand, and what we do – making everything fresh to order. We just know we're going to need a lot more people, more hands on deck, and we're going to have to up our orders. We're thinking anywhere from 50% to doubling the orders for that month in July of 2026."

A few blocks away, Carla Sue Worley, owner of Spinning Spaces, is also shifting into World Cup mode. Her boutique typically specializes in closet design, but next summer, she wants it to become a haven for fans looking to buy merchandise and find precious parking near the stadium.

She plans to sell FIFA merchandise and offer free parking with a purchase — a strategy she has already practiced during Cowboys games.

“There's going to be a lot of need for parking. And our complex does a neat thing – if you spend $50 in any of the stores here, and we love it if you spend it in ours, then you can park for free,” she said. "Maybe we'll serve refreshments and just make it an experience."

“As you know, it's difficult right now in today's economy for a small business,” Worley said. “Just what it's going to do for our city, for all the local businesses, opportunity for people to spend money in those businesses – it's really exciting.”

Worley also helps manage several luxury rental properties directly across from the stadium and is busy prepping those units for next year. According to the Heart of Arlington Luxury Rentals owner, Becky Gerro, they’re already getting inquiries.

“We're walking distance from the stadiums. We are right in the heart of Arlington's entertainment district,” Gerro said. “We're just ready to pump it up and really welcome the whole world here to Arlington.”

Thaxton said the business community is being proactive, and the Chamber is leading the charge in preparing them.

"The Chamber is truly here to act as a conduit to opportunity for our small business community," she said.

She says their team is actively briefing businesses on how to prepare for the expected surge in demand, from hiring extra staff to boosting inventory and expanding hours of operation.

"The fact that these individuals are coming from all over the world for longer than two months. So their day-to-day is now going to be shifted,” said Thaxton. "We've already had meetings with the Dallas and the Arlington Sports Commissions to prepare our members for what is to come.”

With the countdown clock now ticking, the sense of urgency — and excitement — is growing by the day.

“They got nine games, which are equivalent to Super Bowls,” Kobty said. “We're just doing our best to get ready and to capitalize on that.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026. AT&T Stadium’s first match is scheduled for June 14, with a total of nine games planned in Arlington, drawing fans from around the globe and bringing global attention to a North Texas city ready to shine.

"We're used to crowds and the excitement, so thinking of it as just multiple days of Cowboy games – just being prepared, having staff, and making sure we're rested,” said Worley.