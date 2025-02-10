Arlington voters to decide on $201 million bond package in May. Details here

Arlington residents will vote on a proposed $200.8 million bond package to improve parks, public safety departments, and public facilities this May.

Council members unanimously approved advancing the bond to pubic vote after a 19-member citizens bond committee shared their recommendations last October.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Proposition A would allocate nearly $137 million for public works and road improvements. Proposition B would allocate almost $50 million for public safety, including $16 million for new fire engines and trucks, $13 million to rebuild Fire Station No. 6, and $5.7 million for a new police and fire training complex. Proposition C would put more than $9 million into improvements at various parks and the Dottie Lynn Recreation Center. Proposition D would fund the replacements of major systems at City Hall. The last proposal, Proposition E, would cover improvements at four of the city's library branches.

More information on the bond can be found on the city's website.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The election will be held on May 3, and early voting will be held April 22-29. The last day to register to vote in the election will be April 3. Check your status here.